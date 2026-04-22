Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into EBR jail for suspect in Devin Page Jr.'s murder

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a woman who was allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one of the suspects in the 2022 murder of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., sources told WBRZ's Investigative Unit.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Errolynn Hilson showed up at the prison in a black SUV around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

WBRZ learned that she brought 120 sheets of mojo paper, a synthetic cannabinoid, that she planned to give to inmate Jordan Anderson. Anderson was arrested in 2023 in connection with the murder of Leslie Riley, but he is now being charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Page.

Page's killing happened in April 2022, several months before the July 2022 killing of Riley.

Anderson was initially arrested as a juvenile, but is currently 20 years old.

Hilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution of Schedule I narcotics and possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor.