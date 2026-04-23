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Boil water advisory issued Wednesday night for some residents in Hammond
HAMMOND - Residents in Hammond are under a boil water advisory that was issued Wednesday night.
The Tangipahoa Water District said that an advisory was issued due to a leak on the main. Due to loss of pressure, a precautionary advisory was issued for the following areas:
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- Bon Aire Subdivision
- Happywoods Road from the corner of Adams Road south to West Hoffman Road
- East to the corner of Wagner Road and Adelle Road
Anyone with questions is advised to call Tangipahoa Water District at 985-345-6457.
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