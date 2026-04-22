EBRSO arrests 6 in massive drug bust; deputies find fentanyl, 3D-printed gun parts and $20k in cash

BATON ROUGE — Deputies arrested six people in a massive drug bust on Thursday after finding nearly 5,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, 3D-printed gun parts and more than $20,000 in cash throughout three Baton Rouge homes.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it began investigating a drug trafficking operation in March. During that investigation, EBRSO says agents bought drugs from Chase Chevalier, 31, and Derrick Ross, 25, at a home along Red Oak Drive.

The sheriff's office was then granted search warrants for that home, plus one on Bard Avenue and another along Avenue L.

On Wednesday, Ross was arrested at Bally's Casino downtown.

After his arrest, a SWAT team raided the home on Bard Avenue while more agents searched the two other homes. Chevalier was arrested on Red Oak Drive.

In total, EBRSO said it found:

- More than a pound of fentanyl, which EBRSO says totaled 4,600 lethal doses

- Nearly 4.5 pounds of marijuana

- Just under 15 pounds of meth

- 28 oxycodone pills

- 5 hydrocodone pills

- A 20-ton hydraulic press, blenders, digital scales and plastic bags with fentanyl residue

- 2 rifles

- 3 handguns

- Several 3D-printed handgun parts

- $21,536

According to EBRSO, Chevalier later admitted to selling drugs and 3D-printing guns. He allegedly told deputies that Ross would give him drugs to sell and compensated him with money and more drugs.

During the raids, agents also arrested Jamarcus Ross, 28; Michael Chisholm, 37; Dymarco Hills, 30; and Randell Severio, 33. Hills and Severio were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

All six were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Chevalier and Derrick Ross face a multitude of drug and gun charges, while Chisholm and Jamarcus Ross face lesser charges.