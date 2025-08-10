BRPD Sergeant Caleb Eisworth passes away Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — Sergeant Caleb Eisworth of the Baton Rouge Police Department passed away at a Baton Rouge hospital Sunday morning, according to a BRPD spokesperson.

Sgt. Eisworth was a recipient of the Medal of Valor, BRPD's highest honor, along with multiple other awards for heroism.

Eisworth was critically injured in June after 41-year-old Gad Black allegedly intentionally drove his truck into the sergeant's motorcycle. Black was arrested later that day at a nearby sporting goods store and booked for attempted first-degree murder. According to arrest documents, he had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel."

District Attorney Hillar Moore said Sunday that the attempted murder charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder. Moore also plans to seek the death penalty but will meet with Eisworth's family before making a final decision.

"I've known him for a long time," Hillar said of Eisworth. "The one thing is that he was always smiling, you could not get a smile off of his face. Whatever the situation was, he would find a way to smile and be a nice guy. He wanted to ride those motorcycles.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Mayor-President's office said Mayor-President Sid Edwards asked all flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Eisworth.

BRPD Chief TJ Morse released the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that I must share that our beloved Motors Officer, Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, died moments ago surrounded by loved ones.

Caleb was an amazing officer and a good man. He spent seven weeks fighting hard to overcome his injuries, but ultimately lost his battle today.

I ask that our community continue to lift the Eisworth family and the men and women of our Baton Rouge Police Department up in prayer.”

Eisworth fought for his life for 49 days in the hospital. He had both of his legs amputated in July, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge community rallied around Eisworth during his fight, hosting numerous fundraisers for him and his family.