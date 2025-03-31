66°
WATCH: Massive blaze in Livonia after oil tanks likely struck by lightning

1 hour 4 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 8:20 AM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - Two oil tanks were likely struck by lightning during severe weather Monday morning, causing a massive blaze. 

The fire happened on Reliable Lane off U.S. 190. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said two oil tanks were likely struck by lightning and started the fire. 

Sheriff Rene' Thibodaux said multiple fire departments were on scene trying to control the fire and working to cool down the adjacent tanks. 

