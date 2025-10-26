LSU Homecoming king and queen said their message of authenticity is bigger than winning the crown

BATON ROUGE — LSU's newly elected homecoming king and queen said they are still in disbelief after winning the crown.

Kalayna Walker and T'Senre Gray said it was a surreal and exciting moment when they heard their names called to be crowned king and queen.

“I was just so happy. I felt all the energy in the stadium. It just filled me, so I did a little praise dance. I was just happy,” Gray said.

After the pair was crowned, they gained over two million views on TikTok of their historic moment. Gray and Walker are the second black pair to be crowned homecoming king and queen at the university.

Walker said they received support from different groups throughout campus.

"I think sometimes we come to school and get in our own bubble, but really expand your palette when it comes to different people because we got support from all sides of campus, not just one side,” Walker said.

The pair said they believe showing and embracing their authenticity won over several students who voted for them.

“I think we’re just authentically ourselves. We don’t change in front of any other viewpoint. We bring laughter, smiles, joyful faces, we’re who we are,” Gray said.

Walker is an advocate for women and young girls with alopecia. She said winning the crown was a personal moment for her because it shows that confidence comes from within.

“I could have went out there with hair, but I chose to not go out there with hair so I can be that example to those little girls that want to be in my spot," Walker said.

The pair said it's an honor to win the crown, and they hope their authenticity continues to be a representation for the student body.

“Just to represent something in many different platforms that are way bigger than myself and everything that I believe and stand for. It’s just so awesome,” said Gray.