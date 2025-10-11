Latest Weather Blog
LSU leads South Carolina early in the second quarter
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers struck first against the South Carolina Gamecocks, thanks to a big play by the defense.
On the Gamecocks' first snap from scrimmage, LSU defensive end Patrick Payton recovered a fumble, setting up the Tigers deep in South Carolina territory. However, the offense was limited to a field goal, giving LSU an early 3-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, LSU marched all the way to the South Carolina 1-yard line, but running back Ju’Juan Johnson fumbled on a rush attempt. The Gamecocks recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
The Gamecocks wasted no time capitalizing, as running back Matt Fuller broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run, giving South Carolina a 7–3 lead with under a minute to play in the first quarter.
The Tigers answered right back with a six-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to tight end Trey'Dez Green, giving LSU a 10–7 lead early in the second quarter.
With under five minutes left in the half, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was intercepted on a deep pass by LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley at the Tigers’ 20-yard line.
LSU gave it right back just before the two-minute timeout, as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted by South Carolina linebacker DQ Smith.
Trending News
The Tigers' matchup with the Gamecocks airs on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build constructs home for Baton Rouge grandmother
-
Gonzales residents enjoy fall festivities with senior citizens
-
Domestic violence awareness and prevention march takes place in honor of Gonzales...
-
Election day takes place across the state
-
Two teenagers arrested for murder, armed robbery after shooting that left a...