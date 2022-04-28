LSU has 'active investigation' involving Laine Hardy; facing warrant

BATON ROUGE - LSU has a warrant for an "active investigation" related to singer and American Idol winner Laine Hardy.

Hardy posted a short, unspecific note on social media late Thursday, saying he received the warrant due to allegations made against him and that he was "cooperating" with police.

LSU officials confirmed there is an active investigation but would not provide additional information about the case.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.