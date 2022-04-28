64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU has 'active investigation' involving Laine Hardy; facing warrant

1 hour 24 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, April 28 2022 Apr 28, 2022 April 28, 2022 9:28 PM April 28, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - LSU has a warrant for an "active investigation" related to singer and American Idol winner Laine Hardy.

Hardy posted a short, unspecific note on social media late Thursday, saying he received the warrant due to allegations made against him and that he was "cooperating" with police.

LSU officials confirmed there is an active investigation but would not provide additional information about the case.

Trending News

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days