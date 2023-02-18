39°
LSU gymnastics upsets No. 2 Florida, 198.100 to 197.975
BATON ROUGE - LSU gym needed a perfect meet to beat undefeated No. 2 Florida, and they got it. The Tigers score a 198.100 to beat Florida.
Two Tigers had a perfect score: Haleigh Bryant on the vault, and Aleah Finnegan on the beam. KJ Johnson had a career high on the floor with a 9.95.
LSU improves to 3-5, and 3-3 in SEC play. The Tigers will look to keep it going next Friday against No. 9 Alabama.
