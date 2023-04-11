69°
LSU gymnastics team's plane stuck in mud at BR airport, delaying flight to Nationals
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team's departure to Texas for Nationals was waylaid Tuesday after their plane got stuck on a taxiway at the Baton Rouge Airport.
Flight data shows the team's plane was set to leave at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday with arrival originally set for 3:40 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nationals, we’re comin’ ??#GeauxTigers | #WC23 pic.twitter.com/oUieTy8OiP— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 11, 2023
Officials at the airport say the Breeze Airways flight carrying the team got one of its landing gear stuck in a grassy stretch along a taxiway just before takeoff. Breeze is reportedly working to bring in another aircraft to pick up the team.
This is a developing story.
