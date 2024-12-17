LSU gymnastics team previews 2025 as it seeks repeat as national champion

BATON ROUGE — The LSU gymnastics team returns to action next month, with the Tigers hoping to repeat as national champion.

The squad held its Gym 101 session Monday night, previewing what's coming up with returning starters and fresh faces.

Head coach Jay Clark was pleased with his teams return to action and their ability to get through the meet healthy, however he felt that there were better performances from his freshmen than there were from some of his returning veterans.

"This is our baseline, this is not us trying to win a championship, but at the same time I saw some experienced people look timid tonight and that's concerning as a coach," Clark said following the meet.

"I don't want that to happen, some of the freshmen seemed to have more poise than some of our experienced people, we've got to get that ironed out."

WBRZ's Michael Cauble has the story.