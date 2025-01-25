LSU gymnastics loses their first meet of the season to Arkansas, 196.875-196.600

Courtesy: @LSUGym

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics suffered their first loss of the season to No. 14 Arkansas Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The night did not start off all too bad on the uneven bars. LSU was led by anchor, Konnor McClain, who scored a 9.925 to lift the Tigers up.

LSU's vault rotation wasn't their best, but still had solid performances from athletes. Chase Brock stuck the landing scoring a 9.90 in the second spot of the rotation. Freshman Kailin Chio anchored the lineup tying a career high 9.95.

Things took a turn when the Tigers got to what normally is their best event, floor exercise. Chio missed a connection on her leap series and scored a 9.100. Teams only need to count five out of six routines, so LSU was able to drop her score.

However, Aleah Finnegan stepped out of bounds in her first tumbling pass and scored a 9.575. LSU did have to count that score. Nonetheless, the Tigers finished strong with Haleigh Bryant in the anchor spot. She scored a 9.875 to end the rotation.

Balance beam also was not LSU's best performance. The Tigers had to count Kylie Coen's 9.600 after Konnor McClain scored a 9.575. Aleah Finnegan closed the rotation strong though, with a 9.925.

LSU's overall score of 196.600 was their lowest of the year, and they lost to Arkansas, who scored 196.875.

Now, LSU will have to move forward and prepare to be back at home next week when Missouri comes to town.