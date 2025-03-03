68°
LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark speaks ahead of top 10 matchup with Georgia on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Jay Clark discussed No. 2 LSU gymnastics' road win last week against George Washington in the Raising Cane's River Center. He also previewed the team's final home meet this week when the Tigers face tenth-ranked Georgia in the PMAC on Friday night for Senior Night.
