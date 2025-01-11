Latest Weather Blog
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team took on three other highly ranked opponents in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet at the Paycom Center Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers started strong on vault. They were led by freshman Kailin Chio who scored a 9.95 in the anchor spot. LSU had a vault score of 49.450. They trailed in second place behind Oklahoma after the first rotation.
LSU was really strong on the uneven bars. They were led by SEC Bars Champion, Ashley Cowan, who scored a 9.95. The Tigers remained in second place halfway through the meet.
LSU's lowest scores came on balance beam. Haleigh Bryant made her 2025 season debut on the event, but only scored a 9.750 and LSU did not count her score. They were led by Aleah Finnegan in the anchor spot. The senior scored a 9.925.
Finally, LSU came out strong on floor exercise. Finnegan led the Tigers again with a near perfect routine in the anchor spot. Finnegan scored a 9.975, the highest score for LSU on any event of the day.
Trending News
LSU finished in second place, just .300 points behind Oklahoma who finished first. The Tigers overall score of 197.650 was better than their week one score of 197.300.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Best of Hollywood with the Arts Council
-
Winter storm plods into the Deep South, prompting states of emergency and...
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up third SWAC victory over Florida A&M, 77-61
-
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood
-
Southern men's basketball prepares for SWAC home opener after a 2-0 start...
-
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener
-
LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87