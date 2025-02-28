LSU gymnastics dominates George Washington in Podium Challenge

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team picked up a win against George Washington Friday night at the Raising Canes River Center Friday night in the Podium Challenge.

LSU started the night on vault, and they were led by senior Haleigh Bryant who scored a 9.95.

On the uneven bars, the Tigers scored their highest team score of the season by not counting a score below a 9.925. The rotation was highlighted by back-to-back 9.95's from Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain.

Chio matched that score on balance beam, also going 9.95. She led the way for LSU in the third rotation.

In the final rotation on floor exercise, lead off gymnast, Sierra Ballard, earned a career high score of 9.95. That score would also win her first floor event title of her LSU career.

The Tigers were in control throughout the meet, winning 198.125-195.475. That final score was LSU's highest team score this season.

LSU improves to 9-2 this season. The Tigers host Georgia at the Maravich Center next Friday, March 7.