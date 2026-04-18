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LSU gymnastics competes for second National Title Saturday on WBRZ
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team will seek its second national title in three years in the NCAA National Championship meet Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Championship meet can be seen on WBRZ-TV with a special national preview show airing before the meet on Ch. 2.
More information on how the Tigers got here can be read below from an LSU school release:
LSU punched their ticket to the NCAA Championship Final after a second-place finish in Semifinal Session I on Thursday, posting a 197.4375 to secure one of the top two spots and advance to the sport’s biggest stage.
LSU will compete for their second national title alongside No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 14 Minnesota.
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Saturday’s appearance marks LSU’s 11th trip to the NCAA Championship Final in program history and the third under head coach Jay Clark, as the Tigers continue to cement themselves among the nation’s elite.
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