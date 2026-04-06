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LSU gymnastics brings home second straight SEC title
Baton Rouge, LA - You couldn't have written a better ending to Sunday's meet for the Tigers walking off the floor with back-to-back perfect 10's to clinch their second straight SEC regular season title with a 198.100 against Auburn.
Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hamrick in the five and six spots in the LSU floor lineup cementing their names in the record books with back-to-back perfect scores for the first time in program history.
LSU clinching the title with their third 198 score of the season with a perfect 7-0 SEC record.
“Every single thing we do counts,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “Every competition counts in the SEC. I am really proud of this team and I think that they really epitomize hard work, determination and the example of what a collegiate athlete should be. I applaud my team, my staff, our incredible Tiger fans, and the great state of Louisiana.”
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The SEC champion Tigers are back in action on the road Friday night for a non-conference matchup with NC State at 6 p.m.
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