58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Gymnastics advances to Fayetteville Regional finals

9 hours 11 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 11:10 PM April 04, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - LSU Gymnastics posts the highest score in the NCAA Regional second round with a 197.800, and they advance to the regional finals.

The Tigers were led by senior Haleigh Bryant on vault that scored a 9.925.

Sophomore Ashley Cowan and sixth-year senior Savannah Schoenherr led the Uneven Bars squad with scores of 9.90.

Konnor McClain ranks third nationally on the Balance Beam and she showed why Thursday night scoring a 9.925.

LSU is ranked first in the nation on Floor Exercise and they proved it to be true with every gymnast scoring a 9.90 or higher on the event.

Aleah Finnegan led the way on floor scoring her third 10.0 on floor of the season.

LSU will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional finals when they face Arkansas, Kentucky and Minnesota.

Trending News

The top two teams from the finals will advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, TX starting on April 18.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days