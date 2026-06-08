LSU grad student arrested for alleged rape in Rapides Parish

BATON ROUGE - Deputies in Rapides Parish have arrested an LSU grad student accused in an alleged rape that happened last month.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Edouard d'Espalungue of Baton Rouge was booked on charges of sexual battery and second-degree rape in the alleged incident in September.

The victim told investigators she and d’Espalungue were on a retreat in Woodworth when he sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say d’Espalungue was initially released on a $25,000 bond, but he was rearrested and booked again after detectives obtained further evidence. He's since been released on a $75,000 bond.

D’Espalungue is a French foreign national attending LSU, and a judge has ordered him to relinquish his passport as part of his bond conditions. He's also not allowed to leave the state.

He is listed on LSU Student Govenment's Senate Membership page, as a Senator representing the Graduate School.