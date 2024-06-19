87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility

2 hours 39 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 3:35 PM June 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Dayton

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the transfer portal continued Wednesday with the addition of first baseman/catcher Eddie Yamin IV out of Dayton.

Yamin, a rising junior, posted a .342 batting average, 13 home runs and 54 RBI on 68 hits during his sophomore season.

Trending News

He is listed by Dayton as infield/catcher, but he also played at right field as well during his freshman season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days