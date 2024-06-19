LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility

Credit to Dayton

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the transfer portal continued Wednesday with the addition of first baseman/catcher Eddie Yamin IV out of Dayton.

Yamin, a rising junior, posted a .342 batting average, 13 home runs and 54 RBI on 68 hits during his sophomore season.

He is listed by Dayton as infield/catcher, but he also played at right field as well during his freshman season.