LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility

46 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, June 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Dayton

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the transfer portal continued Wednesday with the addition of first baseman/catcher Eddie Yamin IV out of Dayton.

Yamin, a rising junior, posted a .342 batting average, 13 home runs and 54 RBI on 68 hits during his sophomore season.

He is listed by Dayton as infield/catcher, but he also played at right field as well during his freshman season.

