LSU freshman, Trendon Watford, declares for the NBA Draft

2 hours 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2020
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Trendon Watford is taking his talents to the next level, forgoing the rest his collegiate career and declaring for the NBA Draft.

The LSU Tiger announced his decision in a heartfelt letter to the University and Team.

Watford was the 73rd prospect in the ESPN Top 100, a consensus top-20 recruit, as well as a McDonald's All-American in high school. 

As a Tiger, he averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, earning him Freshman All-SEC Team honors.

The NBA draft is scheduled so far for June 25th. 

