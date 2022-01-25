LSU foundation builds playground in honor of student killed by impaired driver

Photo: LSU Foundation

BATON ROUGE- A group of LSU students are building 35 playgrounds around Baton Rouge, one in particular, is being built in honor of a student who lost his life in 2012.

Dr. Marybeth Lima and her Biology in Engineering classes are building the playgrounds.

According to the LSU Foundation, Lima wanted to lead a community design project that all students would have some level of knowledge and experience in. Lima completed the first playground in 1998. After that, she realized the need for upgraded playgrounds.

To build the local playgrounds, Lima partnered with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and local communities. With their help, Lima and her classes have worked closely with elementary students to build unique school playgrounds with the help of volunteers.

“We try to find out from the elementary students what their idea is of a dream playground, what they do to play, how they have fun, who they play with. My students take that information and continue to go to the school throughout the semester as reading and math volunteers,” Lima said. “For us, it’s important that every playground design expresses the soul of the community. Every school has something that makes it special.”

The LSU Foundation said that Lima served as an academic advisor for Miles Liner. In 2012 Miles was killed by an impaired driver leaving behind, "an example of love, talent and faith" and saved the lives of six strangers through organ donation.

Miles' memorial playground will be housed at Brownfields Elementary School. Lima is working to complete the playground's budget through grant proposals and build it within the 2017-18 academic year.

The Miles Liner Foundation, established by Liner's family and friends, contributed the Brownfield's Elementary playground project.