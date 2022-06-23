83°
LSU forward Tari Eason selected 17th overall in the NBA draft to the Houston Rockets

1 hour 58 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 8:45 PM June 23, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BROOKLYN - LSU forward Tari Eason becomes the 17th Tiger selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The Houston Rockets select Eason with the 17th pick.

Eason won the SEC 6th man of the year, leading LSU in scoring with 16.9 points, and 1.1 blocks. 

