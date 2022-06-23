LSU forward Tari Eason selected 17th overall in the NBA draft to the Houston Rockets

BROOKLYN - LSU forward Tari Eason becomes the 17th Tiger selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The Houston Rockets select Eason with the 17th pick.

Eason won the SEC 6th man of the year, leading LSU in scoring with 16.9 points, and 1.1 blocks.