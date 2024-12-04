57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU forward Jalen Reed to miss rest of season with torn ACL

1 hour 55 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2024 Dec 4, 2024 December 04, 2024 6:40 PM December 04, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU junior forward Jalen Reed will miss the rest of the Tiger men's basketball team's season with a knee injury.

Reed suffered a torn ACL in the first half of LSU's win over Florida State on Tuesday night. The LSU men's basketball team confirmed the injury on social media Wednesday night.

Trending News

Reed averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds a game in eight games this season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days