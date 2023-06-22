LSU football vacates wins from 2012-2015 after NCAA ruling

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA vacated LSU football's victories from 2012-2015 due to over $180,000 of improper benefits given to a player and his family.

LSU guard Vadal Alexander and his family received improper benefits from former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation John Paul Funes. According to the NCAA, Funes offered jobs to Alexander's mother and father, and paid Alexander's father for work he did not perform. Alexander's father received payments for almost five years despite only working five events.

Alexander's family got introduced to Funes in early 2012/early 2013 by the assistant athletic director of football operations at LSU, according to the NCAA's findings.

Alexander played in 50 games, and LSU won 37 of those games. However, the NCAA deemed Alexander retroactively ineligible to compete in these games due to the improper benefits, and thus vacated all wins that involved Alexander.