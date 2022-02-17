Latest Weather Blog
LSU football sends nine to NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is back on this year, and LSU has a large group of players heading to the NFL showcase in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Nine total Tigers will take to the field in Lucas Oil Stadium to strut their stuff and show that they have what is needed to help one of 32 NFL teams.
Leading the list as most likely to be drafted first amongst the LSU contingent is defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and linebacker Damon Clark. Both Baton Rouge high school players have a chance at being selected in the first round of the draft which starts in late-April.
Along with Clark and Stingley, running back Ty Davis-Price, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, and kicker Cade York will all take part in the three day event.
The NFL Combine takes place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event will be covered daily on the NFL Network and ESPN.
Trending News
LSU’s nine combine invites rank fourth nationally behind only Georgia (14), Alabama (11), and Oklahoma (11).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shipping costs breaking the bank for some suppliers heading into Mardi Gras
-
One-on-one with LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson - Sunday Journal
-
Pfizer's vaccine delay limits options for parents wanting vaccinations
-
Crawfish season returns with higher prices
-
Subdivisions joining BRPD Real Time Crime Center