LSU football releases 2026 schedule; Tigers play at Ole Miss for SEC opener
BATON ROUGE - LSU released their 2026 football season schedule, with notable opponents being Ole Miss for the Tigers' SEC opener and Arkansas for rivalry week.
LSU's non-conference opponents in 2026 are Clemson, Louisiana Tech and McNeese, with all facing the Tigers in Tiger Stadium.
Read the full schedule here:
Sept. 5 - vs. Clemson
Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss
Sept. 26 - vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 3 - vs. McNeese
Oct. 10 - at Kentucky
Oct. 17 - vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 24 - at Auburn
Nov. 7 - vs. Alabama
Nov. 14 - vs. Texas
Nov. 21 - at Tennessee
Nov. 28 - at Arkansas
The 2026 Schedule pic.twitter.com/LWgF65aB5r— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 12, 2025
