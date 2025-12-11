LSU football releases 2026 schedule; Tigers play at Ole Miss for SEC opener

BATON ROUGE - LSU released their 2026 football season schedule, with notable opponents being Ole Miss for the Tigers' SEC opener and Arkansas for rivalry week.

LSU's non-conference opponents in 2026 are Clemson, Louisiana Tech and McNeese, with all facing the Tigers in Tiger Stadium.

Read the full schedule here:

Sept. 5 - vs. Clemson

Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss

Sept. 26 - vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 3 - vs. McNeese

Oct. 10 - at Kentucky

Oct. 17 - vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 24 - at Auburn

Nov. 7 - vs. Alabama

Nov. 14 - vs. Texas

Nov. 21 - at Tennessee

Nov. 28 - at Arkansas