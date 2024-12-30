65°
LSU football readies for surging Baylor Bears in Tuesday's Texas Bowl

1 hour 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

HOUSTON, TX - The LSU Tiger football team is putting it's final touches on their gameplan for Tuesday's Texas Bowl as they match-up with the Baylor Bears in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brian Kelly met with the media to discuss his teams mindset as they will face a Baylor team that has won it's final six games of the regular season and is playing with a surplus of confidence. 

Both teams are pretty evenly matched when it comes to offensive and defensive production, and Kelly says that often mindset is the difference in tight games like this Texas Bowl.

"A team that's won six in a row presents a challenge, because they believe they're going to win," Kelly said of the Bears over the weekend.

"When teams are fairly equal, that's what this is, all those things that I just mentioned play a role so you're playing a team that believes they're going to win, they've won close games, they hadn't won at home in a long time, they've gotten that out of the way, so that's probably the biggest challenge."

LSU and Baylor will kick-off at 230pm on ESPN on Tuesday afternoon.

