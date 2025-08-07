LSU Football Opponent Preview: Southeastern Lions

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Lions will come to Tiger Stadium for week four of the 2025 season and head coach Frank Scelfo feels like the history and chemistry of his offensive line will be a team strength.

"We got our starting five right now that we're looking at even the sixth and seventh guys. They're all from the state of Louisiana, and all from South Louisiana," Scelfo said of his veteran group of players leading the charge on offense.

"None of our offensive linemen came from the transfer portal. These are guys that we recruited out of high school. We recognize who they were, we developed them, and here they are. And that's that's the exciting part, and that's what we do here at Southeastern we take local kids and we grow them up here and develop them, and they become great players for us."

With 24 seniors on this Southeastern team that experience along the offensive front is critical, especially when you consider that the Lions are also working through a three-way quarterback competition.

Defensive lineman Caleb Proctor feels like an accountability exists on this Lions team that was lacking in previous years.

"You see a group of guys that don't really need any motivation. You know, they want to come out here, get the work done," Proctor said of his teammates.

"Everybody shows up on time, ready to go. And you know, that's not something that's been every day since I've been here. You know this group of guys that we have, I don't think you know, they need no motivation needed at all whatsoever."

The Lions are trying to make it back to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2022.