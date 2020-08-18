LSU football hits the practice field for their second day of work

The LSU Tigers worked out for the second time on Tuesday afternoon in preparation of the start of the 2020 season.

LSU sent out selected clips to the media that included a look at the offensive and defensive line.

Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media on Tuesday as well and complimented his team's attention to detail and focus in dealing with both the preparation for a season and the discipline needed to ensure coronavirus protocols.

"One of the most common mistakes is to mention last year's team, and compare this year's team to them all the time... So we don't do that," Orgeron said. "I think that when you have great players and you have great coaches, and you stick to the plan, that's gonna work."