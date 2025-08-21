LSU football grows front office roles to help with ever-changing college landscape

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program made three hires this offseason to supplement the front office of their team.

General Manager Austin Thomas and head coach Brian Kelly was handling all of the roster building and revenue sharing duties in previous years but with the addition of more dollars directed towards the players through NIL deals and revenue sharing.

Kelvin Bolden, Sam Petitto and Jeff Martin were all added to the front office to help spread those roles across several people in an effort to alleviate those tasks for Kelly so that he could focus more on the football decision making and player relations.

"For 34 years, I've effectively signed the checks, you know, the scholarship checks, been primary in the roster and putting together a roster," Brian Kelly said of his role as a coach and program administrator.

Now he says he's been able to lighten his load with the new hires, however it has taken some getting used to.

"It's been such a centralized operation for my entire career, right? All revolved around kind of what my thoughts were and my decisions. I've advocated some of that to a front office, if you will."

Kelly was quick to point out that he's not entirely out of the picture, but he does trust the working group they have to make the right decisions in roster management.

"Now I don't want to paint the picture that I'm not involved in those decisions, but we've hired a great GM and a front office staff that can handle a lot of that stuff for me, which allows me to stay focused on our players, because there's no way I could be negotiating contracts and, you know, working towards some of the creative ways, through revenue sharing on a day to day basis, there's just not enough time to do it."