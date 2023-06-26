LSU fans staying hopeful for Monday's game against Florida

BATON ROUGE - Even after a tough loss on Sunday, LSU fans are ready to cheer on the Tigers during the College World Series Final on Monday.

"I think it's a big day for everyone. No one likes Florida," Tiger fan Gregory Shaw said.

Sunday afternoon the parking lot at Walk-On's was packed, tables were full and eyes were glued to the big screen.

"They just need to put it together as a team, focus together. They can still come out on top," former LSU student Joey Blanchard said.

Fans say their spirits are still high, and a championship is still on the horizon.

"We're going to pull it together for tomorrow. It's going to be a good game," Trey Pipkin said.

"Knowing that Skenes is in our pocket, if it's the worst case scenario, one of the greatest pitchers to ever pitch in college baseball is playing," Shaw said. "It's not too shabby."

"The good thing about tomorrow is that we're going to make Skenes play, and that doesn't make anybody nervous besides every other team," he said.

LSU will face off against Florida on Monday at 6 p.m.