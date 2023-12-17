59°
LSU falls to Texas in Jalen Cook's return to the floor

20 hours 20 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2023 Dec 16, 2023 December 16, 2023 8:20 PM December 16, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel
HOUSTON - Despite a second half rally, the LSU men's basketball team lost their fifth game of the season Saturday.

The Tigers fell to No. 19 Texas, 96-85, in Houston. LSU is now 6-5 this season.

The Longhorns spoiled Jalen Cook's return to the floor. The two-time transfer is now allowed to play for LSU after a federal court ruling regarding multiple-time transfers overturned NCAA rules earlier this week. Cook had 13 points and 6 assists off the bench in 32 minutes.

Texas jumped out 56-37 halftime lead before LSU cut the lead to seven with under ten minutes left. A technical foul after a jump ball call gave the momentum back to Texas with 8:26 left in the game.

Jordan Wright led the Tigers with 33 points.

LSU hosts Lamar Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

