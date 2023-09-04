LSU falls to Florida State in Orlando 45-24

ORLANDO - The 2023 football season kicked off for LSU with a disappointing loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Tigers started the game in a dramatic fashion. Jayden Daniels had a play-action pass to running back Tre Bradford for a 55-yard gain in the first quarter. LSU was inches away from scoring, but the Noles defense sacked Daniels on fourth and goal to take over possession.

Florida State's first drive worked in their favor when Noles quarterback Jordan Travis passed to Keon Coleman for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Seminoles took an early 7-0 lead but LSU quickly answered with a 75-yard drive of their own. Wide receiver Kyren Lacy pushed the Tigers into the red zone and Bradford finished, tying the score 7-7.

In the second quarter, LSU forced FSU to punt, but it was muffed by Aaron Anderson at LSU's 25-yard line. The Noles recovered and took over in Tiger territory. The first play ended in an interception by Duce Chesnut and LSU got the ball.

Nothing came of that drive and Jay Bramblett punted 65 yards and put it at FSU's one-yard line. The Seminoles didn't capitalize on that drive.

Jayden Daniels turned the wheels during the next LSU possession when he rushed for 40 yards down field to set up Tiger running back Noah Cain for the go-ahead touchdown. LSU got their first lead of the game 14-10.

FSU had an answer for the Tigers and went down field the next possession when Travis hit Coleman for a 21-yard touchdown.

The game tied up with the ball in LSU's hands and less than a minute left in the half. The Tigers tried to push the ball down the field, but came up short. With four seconds left, Damian Ramos hit a 36-yard field goal put the Tigers up 17-14 going into the half.

FSU would receive the ball to start the third quarter and they drive it down field to the Tiger 15-yard line to set up the successful 33-yard field goal.

In their next drive, the Seminoles would reach the red zone and Travis would keep the ball himself and run it into the end zone to extend their lead 24-17.

LSU would be shut out offensively by the Seminole defense and wouldn't put any points on the board in the third quarter, but does have possession going into the last 15 minutes of play.

To start the fourth quarter, LSU's Jayden Daniels throws an interception to FSU's Renardo Green and FSU regains possession of the ball at their own 43-yard line.

That drive would lead to a seven-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to put the Seminoles up 31-17.

FSU would force a three-and-out drive for LSU's next possession and they take over at their own 43-yard line.\

That three play drive would lead to Jordan Travis finding Jaheim Bell for the 44-yard score and FSU extends their lead 38-17.

LSU would turn the ball over on downs in their next possession, and FSU would capitalize with another touchdown by Bell to put the Noles up 45-17.

The Tigers with a big play in their next chance with the ball. Jayden Daniels finds Brian Thomas Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown reception, but LSU would not have the chance to make a comeback and would drop their first game of the season to Florida State.