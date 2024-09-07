LSU faces the Nicholls State Colonels in home opener on Saturday night

The Tigers usher in 100 years of Death Valley on Saturday night as they host the Nicholls State Colonels in their home opener.

In his second career start for the Tigers, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a good performance against USC in week one, going 30-of-39 passing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Tigers will be without star running back John Emery Jr. after he tore his ACL this week in practice, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Emery led the team in rushing against USC, but now it will be up to senior Josh Williams, sophomore Kaleb Jackson, and true freshmen Cade Durham, and Ju'juan Johnson to carry the load.

Celebrating 100 years of Death Valley brings new improvements to the stadium. They include new LED lights, one of the largest video screens in college football, new ribbon boards and a new sound system.

The Tigers kickoff against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.