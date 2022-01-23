LSU drops tough road contest to Florida 73-72

The LSU’s women’s basketball team was defeated today on the road by a tough Florida squad 73-72.

Khalya Pointer led all players with a career-high 35 points. In her return from injury, Autumn Newby tallied six points and 11 rebounds.

Florida guard Kiara Smith finished the game with a Gator team-high of 23 points and eight assists.

The Tigers will return to the court on Thursday, January 27th at 7:30 p.m. CT when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on SEC Network.