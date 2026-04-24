Latest Weather Blog
LSU drops first game of the series in extra innings to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — LSU baseball drops the first game of an SEC road series against Mississippi State losing 10-8. The Tigers and Bulldogs fought back-and-forth until State hit a walk-off two-run homerun in the 11th inning.
LSU went into this series with Cooper Moore and Jake Brown both out for the rest of the season, and with less than an hour before first pitch, starting pitcher Casan Evans was scratched from the lineup.
Senior Gavin Guidry got the start instead. Guidry lasted 2.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits, one walk and struck out three.
Zac Cowan was charged with the loss after throwing for two innings and allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Steven Milam led the Tigers offensively going 2-of-5 at the plate with 3 RBI.
LSU moved to 24-19 overall and 6-13 in the SEC.
Trending News
The Tigers will be back at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday for game two of the series at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our Lady of Mercy kicks off annual fair in Baton Rouge
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
17-year-old arrested in Mall of Louisiana shooting; Landry blames violence on parents,...
-
Whole Heart Health installs community pantries in Walker in an effort to...
-
Veteran dies just days after Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery