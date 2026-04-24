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$$$ Best Bets: NBA & NHL Playoffs

1 hour 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 1:43 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

MLB:
Phillies @ Royals: u9.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Royals: Royals ML
Pirates @ Brewers: Paul Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts
Nationals @ White Sox: u9.5 Total Runs
Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Cubs @ Dodgers: o8.5 Total Runs

College Baseball:
Alabama @ Tennessee:
LSU @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5
Virginia @ Pittsburgh: Virginia ML
Oklahoma @ Auburn: o9.5 Total Runs
Georgia @ Ole Miss: u11.5 Total Runs
Southern Miss @ South Alabama: Southern Miss ML

NBA:
Celtics @ 96ers: Celtics -7.5
Lakers @ Rockets: Lakers +9.5
Spurs @ Trail Blazers: Spurs -2.5

NHL:
Lightning @ Canadiens: Lightning ML
Golden Knights @ Mammoth: Golden Knights ML
Oilers @ Ducks: Ducks ML

Trending News

Saturday

MLB:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD



Sunday

MLB:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

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