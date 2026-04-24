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Whole Heart Health installs community pantries in Walker in an effort to expand nutrition education
WALKER — Whole Heart Health installed two new community pantries on Friday to expand access to free nutrition support for residents.
The pantries were installed at the Faith Crossing United Methodist Church and at Christine Palmer's office in Walker.
Each pantry was stocked with Manna Meals, shelf-stable meal kits, for families who may need extra support as they make it to their next paycheck.
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The meals, which come with all the ingredients needed along with recipe cards, were created to provide food and offer approachable nutrition education, empowering families to build sustainable relationships with food.
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