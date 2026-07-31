96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo celebrating end of summer with $5 tickets

1 hour 26 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 1:08 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zoo is offering $5 general admission tickets for all guests on Aug. 1 to celebrate the end of summer.

The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online to make entry quick and easy.

"We hope families will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy one last summer adventure together," Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said.

Trending News

Tickets and more information are available on the Baton Rouge Zoo website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days