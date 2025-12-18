79°
LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane named FWAA All-American; honored as unanimous All-American

1 hour 5 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 12:04 PM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane has been named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-America First Team, making him a unanimous All-American player after being named to the other four major All-American teams.

Delane was previously named to the AFCA All-America team, the Associated Press team, the Sporting News team and the Walter Camp All-American team.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn't allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction, LSU Athletics said.

The last LSU player to be a consensus All-American was offensive tackle Will Campbell in 2024.

