Sporting News gives LSU CB Mansoor Delane fourth All-America honor, S A.J. Haulcy also named
BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was given his fourth first-team All America honors by Sporting News, who also named safety AJ Haulcy as a first-team All American.
According to LSU Athletics, Delane and Haulcy join an exclusive list of LSU defensive backs who have earned first-team All-America honors in the same season, with Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley in 2019; Delpit and Greedy Williams in 2018; Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White in 2016 and Morris Claiborne and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.
Haulcy, a senior transfer from Houston, led LSU in tackles with 88 and also added three interceptions. He only gave up one touchdown and 24 receptions in 406 pass coverage snaps.
Delane was previously named to the AFCA All-America team, the Associated Press team and on the Walter Camp All-American team.
