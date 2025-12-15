LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane named program's 4th AP All-American in 3 years

BATON ROUGE — LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was named to the AP All-America first team on Monday.

The Virginia Tech transfer was a key piece to an LSU defense that had more interceptions than touchdowns allowed, the only team in the SEC to do so. Delane allowed just 13 catches for 147 yards, six first downs and zero touchdowns in the 358 snaps he played in pass coverage.

Delane marks LSU's fourth AP All-American in three years, following Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers in 2023 and offensive lineman Will Campbell in 2024. He is the Tigers' 37th All-American ever, and the ninth Tiger defensive back to earn the honor.

Delane was also a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and named first-team All-SEC.