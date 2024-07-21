LSU cornerback Javien Toviano arrested for video voyeurism, suspended from team activities

BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Javien Toviano turned himself to police and was arrested for one count of video voyeurism.

Toviano, a 19-year-old sophomore, is a former four-star recruit out of Arlington, Texas. He has since been suspended from all team activities, according to a spokesperson with LSU Athletics.

“The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process," the statement from LSU Athletics said.

According to arrest documents, Toviano used a hidden video camera to record images of himself and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse without the victim's consent. The victim found a clock-camera placed on a dresser in their bedroom after locating two videos on Toviano's iPad.

The victim attempted to discuss with Toviano but he refused to talk to her. She turned over her cell phone to police, which had evidence of the videos. When Toviano was interviewed, he admitted he used a hidden camera inside of a clock to record himself and the victim.

EBRSO then executed a search warrant for the iPad, where deputies located the videos.