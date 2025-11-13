70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU confirms start date for university president, executive vice president

3 hours 49 seconds ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 November 13, 2025 2:23 PM November 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU confirmed the start date for its new university president and executive vice president on Thursday.

According to the school, LSU President Wade Rousse and Vice President James T. Dalton will have their first day on Monday, November 17.

Trending News

Rousse and Dalton were named to their respective roles on Nov. 4. Rousse was the president of McNeese State University, while Dalton was the University of Alabama’s Executive Vice President.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days