LSU confirms start date for university president, executive vice president

BATON ROUGE - LSU confirmed the start date for its new university president and executive vice president on Thursday.

According to the school, LSU President Wade Rousse and Vice President James T. Dalton will have their first day on Monday, November 17.

Rousse and Dalton were named to their respective roles on Nov. 4. Rousse was the president of McNeese State University, while Dalton was the University of Alabama’s Executive Vice President.