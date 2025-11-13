70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU confirms start date for university president, executive vice president
BATON ROUGE - LSU confirmed the start date for its new university president and executive vice president on Thursday.
According to the school, LSU President Wade Rousse and Vice President James T. Dalton will have their first day on Monday, November 17.
Trending News
Rousse and Dalton were named to their respective roles on Nov. 4. Rousse was the president of McNeese State University, while Dalton was the University of Alabama’s Executive Vice President.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man convicted of laundering money defrauded from COVID-19 tax credits sentenced to...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
-
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...