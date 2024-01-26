LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton to interview with Atlanta Falcons

63°
Friday, January 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton will interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their open offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Falcons recently hired Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, which opened the offensive coordinator position for them.

Hankton, a New Orleans native, was hired as LSU's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. The Rams also requested to interview him for their offensive coordinator job shortly after he was hired as wide receivers coach by LSU.

Hankton was promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan after Mike Denbrock, the previous offensive coordinator, left to take the same job at Notre Dame this past offseason.

