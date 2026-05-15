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LSU celebrates law graduates as numerous graduation ceremonies take place

50 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 5:31 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Law Class of 1980 alumnus and Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer delivered a commencement address on Friday as graduates from LSU's law school received their diplomas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I am grateful and humbled to have been called on to address fellow graduates of the LSU Law Center, which continues to provide an outstanding legal education, Chief Justice Weimer said. 

Following his graduation from LSU, Weimer went on to teach law and ethics at Nicholls University before becoming a District Judge in Lafourche Parish. He was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court as an associate Justice of District 6 in 2001, prior to becoming the 26th Chief of Justice in 2021. 

"I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to meet with students in the Civil Law System classes and with their teachers to discuss the continued relevance of our state's unique civil law system."

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The graduation was just one of nine scheduled for the day, with three more scheduled for Saturday.

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