LSU brings back tailgating for spring sports starting Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Wednesday that tailgating is allowed back on the university campus starting Friday.

Tailgating at spring outdoor athletic events and other occasions will be allowed with limitations, beginning with the Mississippi State game at Alex Box Stadium. The decision currently affects spring sports.

The following regulations are currently in place:

Gatherings

* Fans are limited to gatherings of 15 people and should be members of the same household.

* Congregations of multiple groups is prohibited.

* Face covering will be required outside of tailgate area.

Parking Lots

* Parking lots for athletic events will be secured and restricted beginning three (3) hours prior for outdoor venues.

Setups

The following items will be permitted on campus or surrounding LSU parking lots for outdoor athletic events and special events. Setting up any of these items will be considered a tailgate:

* 10x10 or smaller Tents/Canopies/Structures of any kind

* Coolers

* Tables and chairs

* Grills or any portable cooking mechanisms

* Previously Prepared Food

* Beverages

* Audio Systems (Inside Vehicles)

* Sound must be played at a reasonable level

* Yard games

Large tailgate set ups will not be allowed and tents larger than 10x10 will asked to be removed.

Motorhomes (Parking Lot 412)

* Those utilizing motorhomes will adhere to the same policies outlined above in regards to tailgating.

* Fans are asked to gather only with their travel party and within the footprint of their Motorhome.

* Tailgating policies remain in effect while on campus.

* Fans in the Motorhome parking lot should note that spaces will be on a first come, first served basis and there will be no reserving of motorhome parking spots.

* There will also be no shuttles from the RV lot to the stadium.