LSU Board votes on decision to rename Middleton Library, Friday

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, LSU's Board of Supervisors will gather to vote on whether or not the university's main library will be renamed following public outcry that the building's current designation, 'Troy H. Middleton Library,' honors a man who supported the segregation of races.

Watch the board of supervisors meeting on WBRZ Plus and Facebook Live. Click HERE to watch WBRZ Plus. The meeting and the live stream will start around 10 a.m. An agenda shows the library discussion as being among the first topics. The meeting will be conducted over Zoom because of ongoing social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 health concerns. LSU has more information about the Zoom meeting here.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to attend the Friday meeting voice his support for renaming the building.

If the Board approves the name change, a committee will be created to choose a new designation for the library.

The 59-year-old library was named after a former LSU President, Troy H. Middleton, who became widely recognized as supporting racist ideology after writing a letter to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still confined black students to a "given area."

Public outcry for the renaming of the library occurred shortly after Drew Dollar, an incoming LSU freshmen, appeared in a viral video that features him using a racial slur against African Americans.

As the video gained popularity LSU quickly spoke out to condemn the student's behavior, but remained silent on whether or not the student had been disciplined or would still be allowed to attend the university.

After meeting with black students and community members regarding LSU's stance on racist behavior and hate speech, the university announced that Dollar would not be attending classes in the Fall and that based on what was discussed in the recent meeting, they felt it necessary to consider renaming Middleton Library in order to firmly establish the university's intolerance of racism and prejudice.

The Middleton family, however, spoke out against LSU's decision to consider a new name for the building, by issuing the following statement to The Advocate a day after the announcement:

"General Troy Middleton was an American hero and Louisiana icon. We expressly and unequivocally denounce the university's dishonorable plan to remove his name and memorials from the very library the funds for which he led the university's effort to obtain from the state legislature."

LSU's Board will meet at 10 a.m. to vote on whether or not Middleton Library will be renamed.

If the library is renamed, the committee that chooses its new name will also evaluate any other questionable designations of university buildings.





